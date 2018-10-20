NELLIE OHR INVOKES MARITAL PRIVILEGE TO AVOID TESTIFYING ABOUT HER HUSBAND, A DOJ OFFICIAL

A former Fusion GPS employee married to Justice Department official Bruce Ohr invoked spousal privilege during congressional testimony Friday, according to lawmakers who attended the closed-door deposition.

By invoking the privilege, Nellie Ohr limited what information she would provide to members of a congressional task force investigating the FBI’s handling of the infamous Steele dossier.

Ohr, a Russia expert, was paid more than $40,000 as a contractor for Fusion GPS from late 2015 until just after the 2016 election. Fusion investigated President Donald Trump and his campaign on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC.

Bruce Ohr, who was demoted from his position as assistant deputy attorney general in December after his wife’s job was exposed, was in contact with both Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, the former British spy who wrote the dossier. – READ MORE