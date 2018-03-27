Neil Young Goes After ‘Lowlife’ Trump: ‘He’s Got to Go… I Don’t Care How It Happens’

Legendary rocker Neil Young has again unloaded on President Donald Trump, describing him as “lowlife” and an “animal” who has plunged the United States into crisis.

In an extensive interview with the Daily Beast, the 72-year-old former Buffalo Springfield star sounded off on Trump’s personality and policies.

“I don’t see how it can go on,” Young said of the Trump presidency. “The man — Trump, the president of the United States — is a mess. He has no balls. He hasn’t got one ball. He literally has nothing. All the bravado, all the you’re fired, you’re fired, all that shit, he doesn’t have the balls to look anybody in the face and tell them anything.”

Young added that his “biggest problem” was with Trump is his environmental policies, which include reducing fossil fuel regulation and pulling the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“[The environment] is my biggest problem with Trump,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer said. “None of this other shit matters as much. He is an animal. He’s got to go. But you know, the system will take care of him. What a lowlife. No respect for that guy.”

“Every day when I look at the news, I’m hoping somehow he’s gone,” Young continued. “That’s the story I’m looking for. I don’t care how it happens. I wouldn’t wish any ill on anybody, but I’d just like to see him out of that office.” – READ MORE

