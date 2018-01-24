Neil Diamond Shares Parkinson’s Diagnosis, Announces Retirement From Touring

Neil Diamond informed fans Monday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and announced his retirement from touring.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring,” the 76-year-old singer and song writer shared on his website. “I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years.”

The third leg of his 50th Anniversary Tour, which included dates in Australia and New Zealand in March was cancelled on the advice of Diamond’s doctor.

”My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows,” Diamond explained. “I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.” – READ MORE

