Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Globalist Apollo 11 Message Met With Blowback Over Glaring Flaw

Despite being a brilliant astrophysicist and a captivating television host, Neil deGrasse Tyson can still make a fool of himself on social media at the same rate as the rest of us. In response to the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the former “Cosmos” host tweeted out a globalist message meant to reduce America’s achievement 50 years ago to a “human achievement” free of any nationalist pride.

The Apollo 11 mission patch:

No American flag.

No space hardware.

No Astronaut names.

In that regard, unique among space emblems.



Affirmation that walking on the Moon was an achievement of the human species, to be shared by all. pic.twitter.com/Fw7Y7EWR1m — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 20, 2019

Except for the fact that the bald eagle (seen holding an olive branch) itself symbolizes America, given that it appears on the Great Seal of the United States of America, as it has since 1782. Here’s what VA.gov has to say about it: