Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Globalist Apollo 11 Message Met With Blowback Over Glaring Flaw

Despite being a brilliant astrophysicist and a captivating television host, Neil deGrasse Tyson can still make a fool of himself on social media at the same rate as the rest of us. In response to the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the former “Cosmos” host tweeted out a globalist message meant to reduce America’s achievement 50 years ago to a “human achievement” free of any nationalist pride.
Except for the fact that the bald eagle (seen holding an olive branch) itself symbolizes America, given that it appears on the Great Seal of the United States of America, as it has since 1782. Here’s what VA.gov has to say about it:
The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782, when it was placed with outspread wings on the Great Seal of our country. It appears in many government institutions and on official documents, making it the most pictured bird in all of America.
The eagle appears on the president's flag, the mace of the House of Representatives, military insignia, and billions of one-dollar bills. The bald eagle first appeared as an American symbol on a Massachusetts copper cent coined in 1776. Since then it has appeared on the reverse side of many U.S. coins, notably the silver dollar, halfdollar and quarter, as well as the gold coins which were christened the eagle, half eagle, quarter eagle, and double eagle.