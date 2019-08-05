Neil deGrasse Tyson blasted for ‘heartless’ mass killings tweet, saying hundreds more die in same time frame due to flu, car accidents

Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson is being lambasted for tweeting that while 34 people were “horrifically lost” in the Texas and Ohiomass killings, hundreds more die during the same time frame due to the flu, car accidents, suicide, and medical errors.

“Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data,” he added after listing statistics.

In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors

300 to the Flu

250 to Suicide

200 to Car Accidents

40 to Homicide via Handgun Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 4, 2019

While some defended Tyson’s words, there was a noticeable degree of outrage over them.

"Wow, just wow," one commenter replied. "That makes the shootings OK then. Their innocent dead bodies arriving at the morgues are just statistics. Everything explained then. You're so smart. F*** YOU soulless a**hole. This is the most heartless tweet in history of social media."