‘Negative Depictions’: Disney+ Blocks Children Under 7 From Watching ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Dumbo,’ Other Classics

Disney is censoring four of their classic films from the Disney+ accounts of children under age seven, citing what they described as the “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.”

“Dumbo,” “Peter Pan,” “Swiss Family Robinson,” and “The Aristocats” are no longer available for young users of the streaming account service, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The move is a follow-up to content warnings the entertainment company placed on some of its older films in October to provide context for characters that would today be deemed offensive.

Adult users can still access the children’s movies, albeit after sitting through the 12-second content disclaimer that cannot be skipped. The disclaimer also directs viewers to a website called “Stories Matter,” which says, “Because happily ever after doesn’t just happen.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures,” the website says. “We can’t change the past, but we can acknowledge it, learn from it and move forward together to create a tomorrow that today can only dream of.” – READ MORE

