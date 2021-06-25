Nebraska’s Republican Governor To Send State Troopers To Help Texas Secure Border

Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that Nebraska will send state troopers to Texas to help manage the border crisis.

Ricketts, who made the announcement in a press release over the weekend, says the move is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s call for emergency resources.

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” said the Cornhusker State governor.

He then ripped the White House for policies he believes helped create the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border,” Ricketts blamed.

“While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --