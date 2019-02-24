Nebraska lawmaker compares American flag to Nazi swastika: ‘It’s a rag!’

State Sen. Ernie Chambers (I) compared the American flag to the Nazi swastika Tuesday night while on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature, according to the Washington Examiner.

Chambers made the remarks in response to a bill regarding educational requirements in civics. The bill would mandate that students be more literate in “knowledge in civics, history, economics, financial literacy, and geography,” an update to current educational requirements.

Chambers, who does not support the bill because it reportedly teaches only one version of history, burst out in anger over having to respect the American flag.

“I don’t come here for this rag every day, and it’s a rag,” he spat. “That’s all it is to me.”

He added, “When you show a way to persuade Jews to sanctify and worship the swastika, when you show me that, I’ll come up here and stand while you all hypocritically pretend that rag is something that it definitely is not.”

In 2007, Chambers attempted to sue God over “destruction and terrorization of millions” simply to make a point about futile lawsuits. In 2017, Chambers also called law enforcement his “ISIS.”- READ MORE