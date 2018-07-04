Nebraska GOP office windows smashed by bricks, ‘Abolish ICE’ spray-painted outside

Vandals threw bricks at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters and spray-painted “Abolish ICE” outside the office early Tuesday morning, causing about $1,200 in damage, officials said.

At least two bricks were used to smash through one window and break another of the downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, office, Nebraska GOP executive director Kenny Zoeller told Fox News. “Abolish ICE,” referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, was spray-painted in red on the city sidewalk outside the office.

“I wish I could tell you I was surprised, but I’m not,” Zoeller said, criticizing the “national rhetoric” of late, particularly calls from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., to “push back” against members of the Trump administration because of its immigration policies.

Zoeller said given the location of the state Republican Party’s office, he’s seen minor vandalism before, such as stickers or posters stuck on windows and doors. In December 2017, a vandal spray-painted “Resist” – the common rallying cry among those who do not support the White House – on office windows. – READ MORE

