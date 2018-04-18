Nearly One-Third Of Americans Believe Facebook Has A “Negative Impact On Society”

Tavis McGinn, Mark Zuckerberg’s former personal pollster, conducted a survey that exposes just how reviled Facebook is in many parts of the world. Indeed, up to 33% of responds in Australia, Canada and the UK say Facebook is having a “negative impact on society.”

Americans have a similarly negative perception of FB, with just 32% (about 54 million people) of the population also believing that Facebook has a negative impact. For context, that makes Facebook more popular than Marlboro cigarettes, but worse than McDonald’s.

In fact, the only countries where distrust in Facebook was relatively low were countries like Japan, where few people use Facebook. – READ MORE

