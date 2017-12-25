Nearly Half of Likely Voters Think FBI Anti-Trumpers Broke the Law

Forty-eight percent of likely voters in a nationwide survey tell Rasmussen Reports they believe senior officials at the Department of Justice and the FBI broke the law while trying to keep Donald Trump from winning the Oval Office in the 2016 presidential election.

The survey found 48 percent agreed that “senior federal law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Trump from winning last year’s election,” according to Rasmussen. “Forty-one percent disagree. This includes 31 percent who say it’s very likely these senior officials broke the law and 23 percent who say it’s not at all likely.”

Only 11 percent are undecided in the survey that questioned 1,000 like voters from across the country.

The Rasmussen numbers suggest the chief executive has been effective in getting his message across of extreme bias against him in the investigation of allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and elements of the Russian government. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *