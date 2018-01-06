Nearly All Apple Products Vulnerable to Chip Design Flaw

Tech giant Apple finally admitted its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers are vulnerable to Meltdown and Spectre.

Apple waited until late Thursday to publicly admit that its most popular products are all affected by two vulnerabilities known as Meltdown and Spectre.

The company made the announcement well after competitors Microsoft and Google publicly announced they were affected, prompting critics to admonish Apple for not acting sooner.. – READ MORE

