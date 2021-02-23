Nearly a third of Americans want to break up the United States into like-minded countries: Poll

The divide between Americans seems to be widening in recent years, and the political schism doesn’t appear to be narrowing any time soon. The major partisan divide in the country has gotten to the point that many Americans have contemplated a national divorce because they believe there are far too many ideological differences to bridge the line of demarcation.

An eye-opening poll found that a shocking percentage of Americans are in favor of the dissolution of the United States. According to a new Bright Line Watch survey, nearly a third of Americans want to break up the United States and create smaller, like-minded countries.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 8, the 2,700 poll participants were asked: Some people say the divisions within our country have grown so deep that we would be better off dividing into more like-minded regions that would govern themselves separately. Do you support or oppose the idea of the United States dividing into more than one nation?

The survey found that 29% (10% strongly, 19% somewhat) of Americans were in favor of the dissolution of the United States into like-minded regions. There were noticeable differences based on political party lines and geography. Surprisingly, 37% of independents were most inclined for the country to go its separate ways. There were 35% of Republicans who wanted to secede, followed by 21% of Democrats who wanted their own country of like-minded individuals.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --