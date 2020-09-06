Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Issue Open Letter in Support of Trump

Nearly 700 American veterans have issued an open letter affirming their support of President Trump against establishment media attacks weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

This week, The Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg published a story citing anonymous sources, claiming that Trump did not want to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery at the site of Battle of Belleau Wood in 2018. The story, citing those anonymous sources, claims Trump called the cemetery “filled with losers” and referred to fallen soldiers who died at Belleau Wood as “suckers.”

In an open letter obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, about 674 veterans wrote that their support for Trump, against attacks by the establishment media, remains unwavering because of his record of supporting the United States military and ending foreign wars.

“Recent baseless media attacks against President Trump from anonymous sources are just another example of the depths to which the President’s opponents are willing to descend to divide the nation and meddle in this election,” the veterans write. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --