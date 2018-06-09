Nearly 70% of Americans Suffering from News Fatigue

The 24/7 news cycle that has led to a constant flow of news on the web, TV and social media has pushed a majority of Americans to the brink of fatigue according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

Nearly seven in ten Americans (68 percent) feel worn out by the amount of news they are getting while just three-in-ten say that they are satisfied with the amount of news they are receiving. This is in line with people who were surveyed during the 2016 presidential election, when a majority said they felt exhausted from the coverage.

A majority of both Republicans and Democrats expressed news fatigue, though Republicans and Republican-leaning independents felt more worn out about the news (77 percent) than Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents (61 percent). – READ MORE

