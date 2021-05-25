Nearly 50 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Breitbart News reported there were seven fatalities, Friday into Saturday night alone. But ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times noted three more homicides occurred Sunday, bringing the weekend fatality figure to ten.

The first of Sunday’s fatalities occurred at 12:15 a.m. “in the first block of North Kilbourn Avenue,” when a 49-year-old man was shot dead.

The man was standing outside when a vehicle pulled up and an occupant of the vehicle opened fire. The 49-year-old died at the scene.

The Sun-Times noted that Sunday’s other two fatalities were discovered in a car around 8:40 p.m. “in the 4600 block of South Federal Street.” Two individuals–“a 49-year-old man and 56-year-old man” — were inside the vehicle and each of them had multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.- READ MORE

