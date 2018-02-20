After Nearly 5 Years, Top Obama Official Still Hasn’t Been Charged for Perjury Before Congress

On March 13, 2018, the statute of limitations will run out in the case of Obama era National Intelligence Director James Clapper’s perjury in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, effectively ending any chance of prosecution for him.

As noted by USA Today correspondent Jonathan Turley, Clapper sat before the committee in March 2013 and was questioned by Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon on whether intelligence officials had collected data on Americans.

“Does the NSA collect any type of data at all on millions, or hundreds of millions of Americans?” Wyden asked.

“No sir. … Not wittingly,” Clapper responded. “There are cases where they could inadvertently perhaps collect, but not wittingly.”

However, the former National Intelligence director was, in fact, lying.

It was later revealed that the National Security Agency had programs that collected data from U.S. phone call records as well as online communications, The Washington Post reported.

“He lied about a massive, unconstitutional surveillance program and then admitted that he made an “untruthful” statement,” Turley added. “That would seem to satisfy the most particular prosecutor in submitting a case to a grand jury, but this is Washington.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *