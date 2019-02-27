Nearly 40 percent of Sanders 2020 donors so far appear to be new supporters: report

Almost 40 percent of donors to Sen. Bernie Sanders‘s (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign so far have used an email address that was never previously used to give to a Sanders campaign, The New York Times reported Monday.

The revelation signals that Sanders may have significantly expanded his support base and donor network from when he ran for president in 2016.

The Times also reported that, as of Monday, Sanders has received $10 million from 359,914 donors since announcing his 2020 bid less than a week ago.