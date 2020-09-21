Nearly 3 Dozen GOP Lawmakers Sign Letter Calling On Netflix To Be Prosecuted

Thirty-three Republican lawmakers added their names to a letter that Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) sent to Attorney General William Barr on Thursday urging him to prosecute Netflix for distributing child pornography.

In the latest addition to the backlash against Netflix’s “Cuties” movie, which depicts pre-pubescent girls in sexually provocative situations, Banks and his colleagues condemned the streaming platform and called for them to be prosecuted under “18 U.S.C § 2256,” according to The Daily Caller.

“Thx to the 33 Republicans who joined me in calling on DOJ to prosecute Netflix for distributing Cuties, which is child porn…” Banks tweeted. “No Dems though. They seem to prefer defending Cuties to criticizing it. I don’t get it. How can you support this filth??” – READ MORE

