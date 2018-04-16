True Pundit

Nearly 207 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears

A recall of 207 million eggs was announced Friday over fears the popular breakfast food may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the voluntary recall for 206,749,248 eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Ind. At least 22 illnesses related to the eggs have been reported at the time the recall was issued.

“Consumers who have purchased shells eggs are urged to immediately discontinue use of the recalled eggs and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the FDA said in a statement.

Health officials discovered the possible outbreak after reports of illnesses from consumers living on the East Coast. FDA officials inspected Hyde County farm, a facility in North Carolina that produces 2.3 million eggs a day. – READ MORE

