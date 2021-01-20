Nearly 200,000 Flags Will Replace In-Person Crowds For Biden’s Inauguration

Almost 200,000 flags were planted on the National Mall before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, intended to replace those who can’t attend in-person, The Hill reported Tuesday.

The exhibition was illuminated Sunday eve and extends from the National Mall, Third Street to 13th Street in the city’s downtown, according to The Hill.

“Flags representing every state and territory, and 56 pillars of light” are arranged to make up the “Field of Flags” display, according to a Presidential Inaugural Committee press release from Jan. 11.

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Dr. Tony Allen said, according to the press release.

“It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one,” Allen added.

We’re installing almost 200,000 state and territory flags that will cover the entire National Mall for #InaugurationDay! Become a symbolic sponsor of these flags and donate to our partner charities. pic.twitter.com/DK78iZX1qO — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 18, 2021

*Sneak Peek!* Check out our art installation of nearly 200,000 state and territory flags accompanied by 56 pillars of light 🤩 We can’t wait for this to be showcased on #InaugurationDay! pic.twitter.com/CzohtSJSmA — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 19, 2021

The committee is arranging a mostly virtual inauguration due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Law enforcement officials also cite a heightened threat of political unrest before the ceremony after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building, The Hill reported.

A mob breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 during a march that turned into a deadly riot against Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results. Security measures have increased ahead of Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

There were 20,000 flags planted on the National Mall in September, each one symbolizing 10 victims who lost their lives from the pandemic, NBC News reported.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.