Nearly 200 Officers Apply to Leave Minneapolis Police Force

Nearly 200 Minneapolis police officers have officially filed paperwork to leave the force, citing post-traumatic stress, according to a report from the New York Times on Tuesday.

The report highlighted remarks from Ronald F. Meuser Jr., a lawyer representing the officers. Should the officers officially leave, 20 percent of the force, which includes an estimated 850 people, could be gone.

According to the Times‘ report, 65 officers have already left the force this year, an increase from the usual 45 departures per year.

“It’s almost like a nuclear bomb hit the city, and the people who didn’t perish are standing around,” Officer Rich Walker Sr., a 16-year Minneapolis police veteran, said of the department’s mood. “I’m still surprised that we’ve got cops showing up to work, to be honest.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --