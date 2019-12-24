Nearly 200 Evangelical Leaders Denounce Christianity Today For Its Anti-Trump Editorial

Roughly 200 evangelical leaders have come forward to denounce the editorial in Christianity Today last Thursday that called for removing President Trump from office. In a scathing letter to Timothy Dalrymple, the president of Christianity Today, the leaders blasted the editorial and Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli, asserting the editorial “offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations,” as well as characterized evangelicals who support President Trump as “far-right.”

The Christian Post quoted the letter in full in its report. The letter stated in part: It was astonishing to us that your editor-in-chief, Mark Galli, further offensively dismissed our point of view on CNN by saying, “Christianity Today is not read by the people — Christians on the far right, by evangelicals on the far right — so they’re going to be as dismissive of the magazine as President Trump has shown to be.” It also came to our attention, that Mr. Galli has written other statements about Americans who chose Donald Trump over Secretary Clinton in 2016, referring to them as “These other evangelicals often haven’t finished college, and if they have jobs, and apparently most of them don’t, they are blue-collar jobs or entry level work” as he describes himself with pride as an “elite evangelical.”

Of course, it’s up to your publication to decide whether or not your magazine intends to be a voice of evangelicals like those represented by the signatories below, and it is up to us and those Evangelicals like us to decide if we should subscribe to, advertise in and read your publication online and in print, but historically, we have been your readers.

We are, in fact, not “far-right” evangelicals as characterized by the author. – read more