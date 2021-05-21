Nearly 20% Of Seattle Cops Quit Amid National Protests, Budget Cuts

Just under 20% of Seattle police have quit the force over the past year and a half, according to CBS News, citing the city’s interim Chief of Police.

The revelation comes after more than a year of violent clashes with anti-police protesters from BLM and Antifa, and a city council which has neutered the Seattle PD’s ability to use crowd control devices that social justice activists say didn’t go far enough.

To review the last 18 months of policing in Seattle:

In short, the situation is abysmal, leading to roughly 260 officers packing it up for good.

“The support that we had in my generation of policing is no longer there,” said Seattle officer Clayton Powell, who is retiring three years before his 30th year on the force. “When you see businesses get destroyed and families lose their livelihood because of that destruction and we can’t do anything about it. We’re not allowed to intercede.” – READ MORE

