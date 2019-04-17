Nearly 20 Colorado School Districts Closed As FBI Hunts For Armed Teen ‘Infatuated’ With Columbine Shooting

UPDATE: The FBI in Denver announced Wednesday that the 18-year-old woman “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting was dead, ending the manhunt.

“We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased,” FBI Denver tweeted Wednesday. “We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe.”

Nearly 20 Colorado school districts are closed Wednesday as the FBI escalates a manhunt for an armed 18-year-old woman they described as “infatuated” with the Columbine shooting.

Police are looking for Sol Pais who traveled from Florida to Colorado and immediately purchased a shotgun before making various threats to area schools, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The FBI said Pais has shown an obsession with the Columbine shooting, where 12 students and a teacher were killed. April 2o will mark the shooting’s 20th anniversary. Nearly 20 school districts have opted to close until the FBI apprehends Pais, including Columbine High School.

“Because of her comments and her actions, because her travel here to the state, because of her procurement of a weapon immediately upon arriving here, we considered her to be a credible threat certainly to the community and potentially to schools,” FBI special agent Dean Phillips said in a statement.

The school closures are concentrated around Denver and Jefferson counties, where several schools have reported receiving threats from Pais. Columbine itself was placed on lockout Tuesday due to the specific “credible” threat. Police described Pais as a white female, approximately 5’5″ in height who was last scene in the foothills of Jefferson County wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants, and black boots, according to a police statement.

