Nearly 18,000 California inmates could be released early due to coronavirus

California could be on track to release a total of 17,600 inmates early to make space in crowded facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) told Fox News that “in total, 8,032 have had their releases expedited and overall, we have reduced the total incarcerated population by more than 18,300 since March as a result of suspension of county jail intake, the expedited releases” and those released in accordance with their sentences.

“We’re glad the governor is taking action to release more people,” Californians for Safety and Justice Executive Director Jay Johnson said in a July statement. “This is absolutely critical for the health and safety of every Californian. Too many people are incarcerated for too long in facilities that spread poor health.”

The first 3,500 inmates were freed in April to create space in crowded prisons and 6,900 more were deemed eligible for release in early July, totaling 10,400 releases.

Additionally, early releases could include “700 eligible offenders who have less than one-year to serve who reside within identified institutions that house large populations of high-risk patients” and “approximately 6,500 persons identified by the court-appointed Federal Receiver as medically high-risk for complications should they contract COVID-19,” the CDRC spokesperson said. That totals about 17,600 potential early releases. – READ MORE

