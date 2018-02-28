Our nearest exoplanet neighbor, and any life living there, just got blasted by radiation from its star

Proxima B resides within the habitable zone of its star, Proxima Centauri. Astronomers and alien hunters have long looked to the nearby system as our best chance of discovering extraterrestrial life, given that it is less than five light years away from our own. Scientists have noted that the planet could be “Earth-like,” which is incredibly exciting if you dream of one day reading news about ET, but this recent stellar event could put a serious damper on that enthusiasm.

The team discovered the flare after combing through data gathered from 2017. The flare occurred in March, and increased the brightness of Proxima Centauri by 1,000 times in mere seconds. That’s an incredible amount of energy, and it’s at least ten times brighter than the largest flares our own Sun produces.

“It’s likely that Proxima b was blasted by high energy radiation during this flare,” Meredith MacGregor of the Carnegie Institute for Science explains. “Over the billions of years since Proxima b formed, flares like this one could have evaporated any atmosphere or ocean and sterilized the surface, suggesting that habitability may involve more than just being the right distance from the host star to have liquid water.” – READ MORE

