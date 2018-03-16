NEA gives thousands in federal grants to transgender plays, Rosie O’Donnell’s theater group

The National Endowment for the Arts is pouring tens of thousands of dollars into left-wing art projects including plays about transgenderism and even one award to Rosie O’Donnell’s theater group — after the celebrity repeatedly slammed the president.

The NEA’s first $25 million of grants, first reported by The Washington Free Beacon, includes big bucks to a range of liberal projects.

The Mixed Blood Theatre Company in Minneapolis gets $40,000 to “support a play series of new trans theater works.” The plays featured on its website include “Mermaid Hour: Remixed” about “exploring the gender continuum through the prism of a pre-pubescent transgender biracial girl.”

‘Judging by the latest welfare beneficiaries, those elites’ tastes remain as degraded as ever, eschewing the good, the beautiful and the true–and anything timeless and transcendent–in favor of soul-killing PC claptrap.’

– Sohrab Ahmari

“Working class parents Pilar and Bird face the cracks in their marriage, their opposing parenting styles, and their fears as they negotiate their daughter’s gender transition. Meanwhile, she navigates puberty, her first crush, and the possibility that YouTube holds all the answers,” the blurb for the play says. – READ MORE

