NBC’s Todd: Distrust of Media Created By ‘Conservative Echo Chamber,’ Not Based in ‘Fact’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd said conservatives lack of trust of the mainstream media was “not based in much fact.”

CHUCK TODD: The conservative echo chamber created that environment. It’s not— no, no, no — it has been a tactic and a tool of the Roger Ailes created echo chamber.

DAVID BRODY: Yeah.

CHUCK TODD: So let’s not pretend it’s not anything other than that.

DAVID BRODY: Well, hang on. Yes and no. Because remember, the independents are part of Donald Trump’s base. And I think that is very important. A lot of times we say, ‘Republicans are Donald Trump’s base.’ Not really. They’re–

CHUCK TODD: No. It’s a separate Trump — it is a different version of the Republican Party.

DAVID BRODY: But those Independents also distrust media. This is not just Republicans. It is many Americans across–

CHUCK TODD: Oh, no, no. no. I take your point. I'm just saying it was a creation — it was a campaign tactic. It's not based in much fact.

The far-left Todd then pressured House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to save his legacy by launching impeachment proceedings against a president accused of nothing more than a possible FEC violation, saying, “I do think Paul Ryan needs to think long and hard about the future of the Republican Party. This is your last chance off this train, and it looks like Manafort and Cohen only have more to say, only may cooperate more. This could get worse.”

The anti-Trump Todd then tried to gaslight Ryan into believing impeachment proceedings would be a way to do his own Party a favor:

Ryan's retiring. I think he could actually do the Party a favor and just start the procedure in the House Judiciary Committee to give some home, to give some place for Republicans getting nervous to say, "Hey, you know what: let's start an investigation, and we'll go from there.