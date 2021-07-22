NBC’s ‘Today’ has smallest audience since at least 1991: ‘It’s a total fiasco’

NBC’s storied “Today” was once an iconic giant of morning television, but a devastating collapse in viewership last week left the show with its smallest audience in at least 30 years.

“It’s a total fiasco,” a longtime network news veteran with knowledge of the program’s inner workings told Fox News.

“The show has lost its role cultural touchstone,” the industry insider added. “There are obviously bigger industry trends at play but the show is a non-factor.”

“Today” averaged 2.9 million viewers during the week of July 12-16 to mark the first time NBC News’ flagship program failed to surpass the three-million viewer threshold since at least 1991, when ratings became easily accessible.

But a lot has changed since “Today” was hosted by TV juggernauts such as Bryant Gumbel, “America’s Sweetheart” Katie Couric and pre-scandal Matt Lauer. The days of celebrities relying on network morning shows for promotion are long gone, Americans have more options and “Today” lacks the cultural relevancy it once possessed and rarely makes news as a result.- READ MORE

