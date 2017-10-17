NBC’s Today Finds the Secret to Happiness: Socialism! (VIDEO)

On Monday, NBC’s Today finally discovered the elusive secret to happiness – European-style socialism. While taking a bicycle tour of Copenhagen with National Geographic’s Dan Buettner, correspondent Cynthia McFadden proclaimed: “For 40 years Denmark has ranked as one of the happiest places on Earth….the Danes make life less stressed and more joyful.”

How you might ask? The reporter explained: “Here, no job is less than any other….[garbage man] Alan Christensen works just five hours a day, but earns the same as a school teacher.” Buettner proclaimed: “Ambition is not celebrated. No matter what you do, you’re no better than anybody else.”

“And while some studies show the average American clocks in over 50 hours a week,” McFadden observed, Buettner touted how in Denmark “on average they work 37 hours and they have very clear punctuation between their work life and their social life.” He cited one example: “Mothers don’t have to worry so much about child care. In Denmark, you get a year off.” McFadden chimed in: “Paid.”– READ MORE