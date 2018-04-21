NBC’s ‘Nightly News’ skips coverage of Andrew McCabe’s criminal referral

The Justice Department’s internal watchdog recommended criminal charges for former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, but viewers who rely on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” wouldn’t know it.

“Nightly News” completely ignored the McCabe bombshell, as Media Research Center’s Nicholas Fondacaro first reported.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s criminal referral follows his own recent report that found McCabe leaked a self-serving story to the press and later lied about it to then-Director James Comey and federal investigators, prompting Attorney General Jeff Sessions to fire him on March 16.

The Washington Post had earlier reported that the IG referred the finding that McCabe misled investigators “some time ago,” asking the top federal prosecutor for D.C. to examine whether he should be charged. Once the decision was confirmed by multiple media outlets including Fox News, NBC’s flagship newscast decided not to cover it.

Holt’s broadcast kicked off with an update on the Southwest plane that was forced to make an emergency landing this week before moving on to news that criminal charges wouldn’t be filed in the death of pop star Prince. “Nightly News” also reported on a Syracuse University fraternity that is under fire for a controversial video, fallout of a recent Starbucks incident and Rudy Giuliani joining President Trump’s legal team.



