NBC’s Meltdown Continues: ‘Nightly News’ Falls to Lowest Yearly Ratings Ever

The Wrap reports that NBC Nightly News just had it’s “lowest-rated September-to-September year ever.”

The report continues, stating that the Lester Holt-hosted show “delivered its lowest-rated year ever in both total viewers and the all-important adults 25-54 demographic, according to available numbers dating back to Nielsen electronic data began in 1991.”

This is just the latest bit of bad news for NBC. The company has been rocked by reports detailing how the company covered up sexual assault allegations made against Harvey Weinstein, preventing their reporter, Ronan Farrow, from publishing a story about Weinstein's alleged history of sexual harassment and assault.

Andy Lack reportedly ignored numerous sexual harassment allegations when he was a CEO at the record label Sony BMG.

The Daily Beast reports: Lack was chairman and CEO of Sony BMG Music Entertainment in 2004, when, according to former high-level Sony executives, the company discovered that a music executive named Charlie Walk had sent “sexual” messages via company email to female employees, including “graphic” pornography.

Soon after finding the messages, executives said, they repeatedly implored Lack to address Walk’s sexual harassment. Each time, Lack declined to act.

"I kept telling him: 'You must do something about this. It's imperative,'" one of the executives said. "Andy would turn a blind eye to making difficult decisions."