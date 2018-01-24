NBC’s Lester Holt reports from North Korea, says the dictatorial regime treated him ‘with respect’ (VIDEO)

“NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt reported from North Korea that the dictatorial regime of Kim Jong Un currently holding millions of South Koreans under threat of nuclear holocaust treated him and his crew “with respect.”

Inside North Korea: @LesterHoltNBC shares details of his trip so far. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs "crafted much of the itinerary of where we can go and advising us on what they don't frankly want us to shoot.” More tonight on @NBCNightlyNews. pic.twitter.com/iaHQOhjUoa — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) January 21, 2018

North Korea, where citizens were found to be infected with gastrointestinal worms from fields fertilized with human feces, greeted the NBC crew cheerfully as the news team traveled from their cloistered lives in the United States to their carefully crafted visit to the Hermit Kingdom.

“This is the bunny slope at a very modern ski resort here in North Korea,” Holt said, marveling at the modern advances of a country where many people are so deprived of nutrition they have cognitive and developmental deficiencies.

“We’re here because some of the athletes from the South and North, based on this new alliance, will be doing some of their training here,” Holt added, neglecting to mention that the Kim regime is trying to mount anthrax on intercontinental missiles, a move that would threaten the lives of millions of people. – READ MORE

North Korean officials desperate to feed Kim Jong Un’s hungry army are ransacking the homes of drought-stricken farmers to collect every last grain of food inside, according to a report that highlights rising tensions between the regime and the public.

The raids come weeks after news surfaced that soldiers in Kim’s army are being given months off at a time to scrounge around fields to find food.

“Officials carried out home searches in Paekam County to determine how much food some families had,” a North Korean source told Daily NK. “As an excuse to enter and demand bribes, they said to the residents, ‘Are we just going to let our military starve while the Americans lick their lips and prepare to eat us alive?’”

The Seoul-based website, which covers the Hermit Kingdom through a network of informants, published a photo last month purportedly showing North Korean soldiers rummaging through a corn field.

Despite drought conditions and a poor harvest last year in parts of North Korea, government officials are still demanding farmers fulfill a mandatory quota for military provisions. – READ MORE

Americans can travel to North Korea, if they wish — but it may just be a death wish, the U.S. State Department cautioned.

The State Department last week issued a stark warning to people setting out for the Hermit Kingdom, cautioning that anyone heading to the dangerous dictatorship should prepare for the possibility of not returning.

“The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in North Korea as it does not have diplomatic or consular relations with North Korea,” the State Department published Wednesday on its website.

Those who wish to travel to North Korea must be approved for a special validation, which are handed out on “very limited circumstances.” U.S. travelers given the approval to experience Kim Jong Un’s regime should then prepare for the worst — including drafting a will and making funeral and property arrangements with family and friends.

“Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney; discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pets, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc.), funeral wishes, etc.,” according to the recommendations.– READ MORE