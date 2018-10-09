NBC’s Ken Dilanian: North Dakota, New York Having Same Number of Senate Votes ‘Has to Change’

Ken Dilanian, a reporter for NBC News, tweeted on Monday that the idea of North Dakota and New York having the same amount of senators “has to change” because of the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“It may not happen in our lifetimes, but the idea that North Dakota and New York get the same representation in the Senate has to change,” Dilanian tweeted, linking to a Washington Postarticle about the confirmation of Kavanaugh. “Senators representing less than half the U.S. are about to confirm a nominee opposed by most Americans”

North Dakota is represented by Sens. Heidi Heitkamp (D.) and John Hoeven (R.) while New York is represented by Sens. Chuck Schumer (D.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D.). Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate 50-48; Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) was the only Democrat to support his confirmation and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) was the only Republican to oppose it.- READ MORE