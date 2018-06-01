NBC’s Joy Reid Praised Blogger for Rant Calling on Ann Coulter to Kill Herself

Nbc’s Joy Reid Praised A Blogger Who Championed The Idea That Conservative Commentator Ann Coulter Kill Herself, Archives Of Reid’s Old Blog Reveal.

On June 13, 2006, at the now defunct Reid Report, and under the ghoulish headline “You know, it would kill her, and I think I’m cool with that…” Reid introduces the excerpt by mocking Coulter as a man (something the notoriously homophobic Reid frequently did).

“Ad Age’s Media Guy serves up … Dr. Evil Her..m…self: Ann Coulter,” Reid writes.

Here is the excerpt Reid references:

Would it kill you, “Godless” author Ann Coulter, to do us all a favor and kill yourself? (Oh, well, yeah, I guess it would kill you.)

After her recent rabidly hateful, foaming-at-the-mouth, sub-human “Today” show appearance — in which she reiterated her assertion that 9/11 widows are “enjoying their husband’s deaths” — even her former supporters began to fantasize about how much nicer the world would be if it were Coulterless.

Reid then follows this with a cheer of personal approval over the idea of Coulter being killed. – READ MORE

