NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump ‘Is Winning,’ Dems Are ‘Reeling’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump “is winning.”

Todd said, “The announced retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy this week helped make one political reality clear: Despite his overall unpopularity, President Trump is winning, and the Democrats right now are reeling.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1