NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump ‘Is Winning,’ Dems Are ‘Reeling’ (VIDEO)
Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump “is winning.”
Todd said, “The announced retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy this week helped make one political reality clear: Despite his overall unpopularity, President Trump is winning, and the Democrats right now are reeling.”- READ MORE
