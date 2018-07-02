True Pundit

Politics TV

NBC’s Chuck Todd: Trump ‘Is Winning,’ Dems Are ‘Reeling’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump “is winning.”

Todd said, “The announced retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy this week helped make one political reality clear: Despite his overall unpopularity, President Trump is winning, and the Democrats right now are reeling.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NBC's Chuck Todd: Trump 'Is Winning,' Dems Are 'Reeling' | Breitbart
NBC's Chuck Todd: Trump 'Is Winning,' Dems Are 'Reeling' | Breitbart

Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press," host Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump "is winning." Todd said, "The announced retirement of Supreme Court Justice - NBC's Chuck Todd | Breitbart TV

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: