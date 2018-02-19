NBC’s Chuck Todd Promotes Abolishing the Second Amendment (VIDEO)

In an appearance on NBC’s Sunday Today early that morning, moderator Chuck Todd lambasted Republicans for being the reason gun control efforts were making no progress since they were in control of the House, Senate, and the Presidency. Todd ratcheted up his anti-gun stance during Meet the Press by promoting radical calls to abolish the right to bears by repealing the Second Amendment. And he did it by highlighting the writings of Bret Stephens, a never-Trumper turned liberal.

“Isn’t the difficulty here legislatively, the constitution,” Todd lamented to his largely liberal panel. “Which is Bret Stephens’ point in The New York Times, he’s calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment.” He then emphatically read from the liberal’s talking points:

“The United States has, by far, more guns in more hands than any other country in the developed world. It has, by far, the highest incidence of firearms-related homicides and suicides. Correlation is not causation, but since Americans aren’t dramatically crazier than other nationalities, what other explanation is there?” However, it is in our constitution, unlike other western democracies.– READ MORE

