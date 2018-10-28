NBC Tries, Fails To Defend Itself After Sitting On Information That Undermined Kavanaugh Accusers

An NBC reporter who interviewed one of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers, and who admitted to sitting on evidence that two of his accusers were not credible, is now trying to defend herself and her network.

Last Thursday, NBC acknowledged that a second accuser represented by attorney Avenatti, whose name is still unknown, said her words were “twisted” in her sworn statement and that she never saw Kavanaugh spike punch or act inappropriately toward women. NBC had this information days before Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote, but didn’t report it until now.

My interview with Ms. Swetnick aired on October 1. She was making serious claims, so we took care to provide viewers the full context around her allegations and our reporting with a 13+ min piece 2/8 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) October 27, 2018

We also made clear – in the interest of full transparency – that NBC News had not been able to independently verify her claims. 3/8 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) October 27, 2018

By the time we were able to find the woman independently from Mr. Avenatti, who declined to give us her full legal name and phone number, and fully report and vet her story, the Kavanaugh confirmation process was over and the news value was limited. 5/8 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) October 27, 2018

To be clear – we did NOT have enough reporting to publish the second woman’s account until after Justice Kavanaugh secured enough votes for confirmation. 6/8 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) October 27, 2018

We always want to be clear and fully transparent around our reporting, and that’s what we’re doing here. 8/8 — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) October 27, 2018

On Saturday, Snow took to Twitter to defend herself and her network for sitting on information that could have helped Kavanaugh gain some of his reputation back after the salacious allegations. – READ MORE