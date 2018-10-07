NBC station fires reporter for wearing MAGA hat while covering Trump rally

A television reporter in southern Minnesota might need a new hat saying “Make Me Employed Again.”

James Bunner, a multimedia journalist for NBC affiliate KTTC-TV in Austin, was fired Friday, reportedly for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while covering President Trump’s rally in Rochester on Thursday.

As the rally got underway, images of Bunner wearing the bright red hat began appearing on Twitter.

Noel Sederstrom, the station’s news director, told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis that the station’s policy does not allow staff members to wear apparel from political campaigns while covering stories. – READ MORE

During an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, host Harvey Levin begged Kanye West to take off his “Make America Great Again” hat to make him and others “feel better.” Kanye did not oblige, but instead sang the praises of the First Amendment and stressed that he will not be bullied.”I would love it, Kanye, if you would not wear that hat. It would make me and a lot of other people feel better,” said Levin. “In fact, why don’t we say, ‘Please take off the hat, Kanye!’ How’s that?”

“It’s not good,” answered the artist, who recently told a Saturday Night Live audience that he was “bullied” for wearing his Trump “MAGA” hat.

Levin backed off, agreeing that Kanye has a “right” to wear the hat, though he doesn’t like what it “stands for.”

“Exactly! First Amendment, baby! First Amendment! First Amendment,” yelled Kanye, before arguing with Levin over what the hat stands for.- READ MORE