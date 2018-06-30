True Pundit

NBC Says Trump Admin Ran ‘Pilot Program’ for Family Separation… in October 2016?

According to the outlet, the Department of Homeland Security separated more than 2,000 children from their guardians following the start of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy in May.

But numbers provided to NBC News by the Department of Homeland Security show that another 1,768 were separated from their parents between October 2016 and February 2018, bringing the total number of separated kids to more than 4,100.

Remarkably, the NBC article, as of the publication of this post, makes zero mention of President Trump’s predecessor. In contrast, the report mentions the word “Trump” nine times, not including its title, “Trump admin ran ‘pilot program’ for separating migrant families in 2017.” – READ MORE

The article does not make a single mention of President Obama or his administration.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
