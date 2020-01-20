NBC reporter gets slammed for calling pro-gun rally in Virginia a ‘white nationalist rally’

An NBC reporter generated widespread outrage on social media Sunday for characterizing the pro-gun rally slated for Monday in Richmond, Virginia, as a “white nationalist rally.”

“Reporters covering tomorrow’s white nationalist rally in Virginia, I’m absolutely begging you: Verify information before you send it out tomorrow, even if it’s a very sensational rumor you heard from a cop. Don’t become a hero in neo-Nazi propaganda circles with made-up stuff,” NBC reporter Ben Collins wrote on Twitter.

In response, Collins was accused of breaking the very rule of journalism that he urged reporters covering the demonstrations to follow.

“Tomorrow isn’t a ‘white nationalist rally’ but you’re here to tell those of us who will actually be covering it to be careful about accuracy? Are you joking?” Stephen Gutowski, a firearms policy reporter at the Washington Free Beacon, replied.

In a follow up message, Gutowski added," Tomorrow's event is in no way a 'white nationalist rally.' it is not organized by racists and they won't be in any way a significant portion of the attendees yet this writer is elevating them while smearing the regular people who will actually be there."