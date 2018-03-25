NBC Poll: Does Gun Ownership Increase Or Decrease Safety? Anti-Gun Activists Won’t Like The Results.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll contains some good news and some bad news for gun control activists. The good news: the concerted effort to smear the NRA as people who care more about their guns than the lives of children appears to be having some negative impact on public perception of the group. The bad news: nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe that getting guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens increases safety.

“In the poll, 58 percent agree with the statement that gun ownership does more to increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves,” NBC News reports. “By contrast, 38 percent say that gun ownership reduces safety by giving too many people access to firearms, increasing the chances for accidental misuse.”

Both Republicans and Independents strongly support gun ownership — 89 percent and 65 percent, respectively — while less than a third of Democrats (28 percent) believe it promotes safety.

NBC notes that the overall result is a “reversal” of the findings of a 1999 survey that found that 52 percent of respondents believed gun ownership reduced safety. The more positive perspective on gun ownership is partly reflected in gun ownership trends: “47 percent of American adults say they have a firearm in the household, which is up from 44 percent in 1999.” – READ MORE

