NBC Op-Ed: It’s Impossible To Be Racist Against White People

In an opinion piece for NBC News, writer Chris Mohny explains to his fellow white people why it’s “literally impossible, by definition, to be racist against white people.”

The piece, titled “Are White People Jokes Racist? Let A Fellow White Explain,” is in part a defense of The New York Times’ decision to hire writer Sarah Jeong despite her history of posting racially-charged tweets, including ones touting that “it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men” and decrying “Dumbass f***ing white people” for “marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants.”

As his title suggests, Mohny is going to whitesplain to his fellow whities that racism against whites is not really racism, which he claims that all white people really know in their hearts. The only real racism is the progressives’ collectivist, sloppily applied concept of “institutional racism.”

“White people, even though we don’t like to admit it, know that racism isn’t just about who you like or don’t like,” he writes. “Racism has always been and always will be about possessing, maintaining and applying power. Racist jokes told by white people about non-white people superficially mock this or that alleged racial characteristic, just as Jeong’s tweets about white people did. But rhetorically, racist jokes are told to reassure white people about their top spot on the pyramid, and to reinforce that position by degrading nonwhite people who encounter such jokes.” – READ MORE

Several weeks ago — although it feels like months given the turnover in the news cycle — The New York Times hired Sarah Jeong, best known as the senior writer with The Verge, as a member of The Times editorial board.

The move made sense at first: Jeong is a highly educated journalist with a background of producing interesting (if slanted) pieces. Unfortunately, someone dug through her social media past and found that she was not only a vexatious troll, but also a vociferous opponent of a certain race the left currently likes euphemizing as “wypipo.”

Jeong is still firmly ensconced on the editorial board and the only debate left is over whether her racist tweets could be “contextualized.” (Spoiler alert: Of course they can, she’s a liberal.) Nevertheless, having dodged a bullet and only suffered a minor public relations graze, you would think the folks at 620 Eighth Ave. would be slightly more careful about issues of race for the next few weeks or so.

As you can see on the left, the original tweet noted that it was “rare to see black and Latino students excel in math. These kids are changing that.” – READ MORE