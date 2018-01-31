NBC News slammed for talking Russia probe as Trump kicked off State of the Union

NBC News’ coverage of President Trump’s first State of the Union address got off to a rocky start when Savannah Guthrie and Tom Brokaw seemed to disrespect the president by spewing comments about the Russian probe as Trump was at the podium preparing to speak.

“Let’s not forget as we see Attorney General (Jeff) Sessions, this is a president under criminal investigation for obstruction of justice with regard to the Russia investigation,” Guthrie said, while Trump was receiving a round of applause.

Brokaw then chimed in, pointing out that there is a “missing major figure in this hall tonight that we ought not to forget about, and that is the special prosecutor of the United States, who at this hour is probably meeting with his team,” referring to Robert Mueller.

“That is an extraordinary important part of what is going on in Washington, D.C.,” Brokaw said as Trump was starting to address the nation. “Despite all of the grandeur of this setting, and the television photos and members of the Supreme Court, members of the Cabinet, out there is a highly regarded investigator who is looking into whether or not he broke the law.”

The most biased commentator on TV, Tom Brokaw, keeps bringing up Robert Mueller in every sentence, keeps trying to imply that Pres Trump is going to jail any minute. Ridiculously slanted coverage from Brokaw. Like they say, there’s no fool like an old fool. #FakeNews — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) January 31, 2018

News used to be unbiased and not agenda driven. Brokaw, you are the total opposite. You should be ashamed of yourself…. https://t.co/m0tevD2fF4 — Dan Martens (@dmartenstogo) January 31, 2018

Tom Brokaw: “One person not here – Special Counsel Robert Mueller.” Really?

Because he’d get an invite? Good grief.#SOTU — (((Pete Kaliner))) (@PeteKaliner) January 31, 2018

Trump uttered his first words while Brokaw was still speaking. A longtime TV executive who has worked on multiple State of the Unions told Fox News the display was “very disrespectful and offensive.” – READ MORE

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE

In his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump said his ongoing work to cut regulations and governmental red tape will enhance the American economy.

Trump pointed specifically to the city of Detroit, Michigan, which has seen an increase in urban blight and unemployment.

Trump said previously-enacted regulations “crippled” the American auto industry, hurting the Motor City. – READ MORE