NBC News Pushes Back on Ronan Farrow’s Allegations in New Book: He’s Motivated by ‘an Axe to Grind’

Journalist Ronan Farrow’s upcoming book, “Catch & Kill,” is causing NBC News to push back on some of the allegations, including that they knew of sexual misconduct allegations against former NBC “Today Show” co-host Matt Lauer prior to Lauer’s firing.

The book details a “paper trail” of “multiple secret settlements and nondisclosures” that NBC News allegedly “struck with women at NBC News,” Farrow told ABC News. This is in regards to sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer.

According to The Daily Beast, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim penned a memo on Monday to staff to attempt to “fact-check Farrow’s assertion that network higher-ups had advanced knowledge of and downplayed a rape accusation against former Today anchor Matt Lauer, and worked to kill Farrow’s NBC investigation into disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.”

The NBC News president wrote: “Farrow’s effort to defame NBC News is clearly motivated not by a pursuit of truth, but an axe to grind. It is built on a series of distortions, confused timelines, and outright inaccuracies.”

Oppenheim also wrote, “I feel absolutely terrible that these three employees were subjected to Matt Lauer’s horrific behavior, but the facts do not support Farrow’s allegation of a ‘cover-up,’ and he offers no further evidence.” – READ MORE