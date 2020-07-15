NBC News Op-Ed: Goya CEO Seeking ‘White Acceptance’

A recent op-ed published by NBC News suggested that Goya CEO’s Robert Unanue’s recent praise of President Donald Trump stemmed from his desire for “white acceptance.”

The controversy over Goya Foods erupted last week when Unanue said, during a Rose Garden speech about the White House’s Hispanic prosperity initiative, that America is “truly blessed” to have Trump as president.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” the CEO said. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

“As Unanue’s comments, so disconnected from the reality of so many Latinos in America, sparked an outcry, the question really is why the head of one of the richest Spanish-American families would be willing to risk his company’s future by siding with this president, of all presidents,” wrote Varela.

Later, Varela answers his own question by describing these comments as Unanue’s search for “white acceptance.”

“Well, as a long-time supporter of Republican candidates, Unanue has had no problem shunning his grandfather’s Puerto Rican migrant roots by playing up his family’s Spanish and European ones — as though the quest for white acceptance is something noble to achieve in these times,” he wrote. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --