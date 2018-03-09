NBC News hides party affiliation of disgraced Democratic Nashville Mayor Megan Barry

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry pleaded guilty to felony theft and resigned in disgrace Tuesday, but “NBC Nightly News” left out one key detail — the one-time rising Democratic star’s party affiliation.

“In Nashville tonight, a bitter public farewell from the city’s now-former mayor after an extramarital affair with her bodyguard led to a swift fall from grace. Megan Barry resigning from office hours after pleading guilty in court to theft of property, accused of taking city funds,” anchor Lester Holt said before tossing it to correspondent Kerry Sanders.

Sanders never mentioned the fact that Barry is a Democrat, but did point out that she smiled in her mug shot and was “once popular.”

Barry’s political demise came more than a month after she admitted to having an affair with Sgt. Rob Forrest, the former head of her security detail. Forrest, who was also married, resigned in January. As first reported by the Media Research Center, Barry’s party affiliation wasn’t mentioned in the “Nightly News” segment that lasted over two minutes.

Reliably liberal news outlets like NBC have a habit of leaving out the party affiliation when a Democrat is under fire, and inserting it prominently when the troubles involve a Republican. – READ MORE

