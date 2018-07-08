NBC News ‘Fact Check’ on Elizabeth Warren and DNA is so bad it belongs in the Museum of Fake News

Are you kidding with this “fact check” NBC News?

DNA tests are not widely accepted as proof of tribal citizenship — in part because the DNA could not show a specific tribe, only some genetic markers from Native people — and are more unreliable for Native Americans than for other ancestral regions. https://t.co/D9KFhDaeN8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2018

don't think trump is accusing her of lying about which tribe she's supposedly from https://t.co/IzX4FiTn8z — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 6, 2018

Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes traced Warren’s maternal family back four generations to the turn of the 19th century; the records listed all members as white. She could not find Warren’s family in any of the 45 Indian records and documents she reviewed for a detailed report.

But after that…

This doesn’t mean that Warren is not Native American — some Native Americans were not listed in the Dawes Rolls, for instance, or her ancestors could be from well before those records — but it does mean that there is no evidence that she is, either. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1