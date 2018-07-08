True Pundit

NBC News ‘Fact Check’ on Elizabeth Warren and DNA is so bad it belongs in the Museum of Fake News

Are you kidding with this “fact check” NBC News?

Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes traced Warren’s maternal family back four generations to the turn of the 19th century; the records listed all members as white. She could not find Warren’s family in any of the 45 Indian records and documents she reviewed for a detailed report.

But after that…

This doesn’t mean that Warren is not Native American — some Native Americans were not listed in the Dawes Rolls, for instance, or her ancestors could be from well before those records — but it does mean that there is no evidence that she is, either. – READ MORE

"This doesn't mean that Warren is not Native American"

