True Pundit

Featured Politics

NBC News Defends Bogus NY Times Trump Russia Story, Then Wikileaks Drops 200+ Emails Proving Widespread NBC Collusion with Hillary

Posted on by
Share:

The folks at NBC News on Tuesday tried to prop up a failing and flailing New York Times story — one of many — on the Trump Russia saga which has largely been fabricated by the mainstream media as little more than red meat for their ignorant readers.

Then Julian Assange decided to intervene.

His disdain for the mainstream media may be unrivaled even by the millions of Americans who do not trust a single word it prints.

Follow the Tweets below:

Ouch.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: