NBC News Defends Bogus NY Times Trump Russia Story, Then Wikileaks Drops 200+ Emails Proving Widespread NBC Collusion with Hillary

The folks at NBC News on Tuesday tried to prop up a failing and flailing New York Times story — one of many — on the Trump Russia saga which has largely been fabricated by the mainstream media as little more than red meat for their ignorant readers.

Then Julian Assange decided to intervene.

His disdain for the mainstream media may be unrivaled even by the millions of Americans who do not trust a single word it prints.

Follow the Tweets below:

In today's @NBCFirstRead: The Papadopoulos story is at least the third instance of the Trump campaign or his family having interactions with Russians or WikiLeaks https://t.co/UG1XmfIPwo pic.twitter.com/qBufyiTbQG — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 2, 2018

All serious media interacted with the campaigns to gain information, develop sources and market their publications. Such interactions are extensively documented, here are 217 emails documenting interactions between NBC & the Clinton campaign, for instance: https://t.co/CIPWoPNdo2 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 2, 2018

Ouch.

